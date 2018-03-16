高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, United States - ¥285,102,000
Los Angeles, 90077 - United States

800 Stradella Rd

约¥285,102,000
原货币价格 $45,000,000
独立家庭住宅

房产描述

One the best available view sites in California. Appx 2 acres of flat land with over 300º views on the promontory of one of the most exclusive ridgelines in North America lies this incredible, ultra rare, site. Plans Approved and ready to build. Site is graded with retaining walls in place. From the innovative minds of the world-famous Studio MK27, comes the future of sophisticated Bel Air living. The design consists of board form concrete and wood louvers with a large lake-like swimming pool among the lush park setting of the grounds. Views spanning Downtown Los Angeles to the Pacific Ocean, with each room capitalizing on the expansive, panoramic vista. Plans also include two story accessory structure with wellness center and guest suite.

MLS ID: F1711171839700033

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland Real Estate
代理经纪:
Tyrone McKillen
949.212.8721

