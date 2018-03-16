高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Los Angeles, United States - ¥85,530,600
免费询盘

Los Angeles, 90049 - United States

201 Bentley Cir

约¥85,530,600
原货币价格 $13,500,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

Hammerman House c. 1954. Richard Neutra, Architect. Rare and highly prized, impeccably maintained modern gem with views. Very few Neutra’s of this scale, setting, and quality remain on the Westside of Los Angeles. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths sited behind gates up a long driveway on over ½ acre with expansive westward views reaching to the Pacific Ocean. Updated and expanded in keeping with Neutra’s original plans by a noted Neutra scholar/architect. Kitchen and living room (w/ hidden wet bar and stainless fireplace) open to a large pool and are bathed in light from walls of glass on both sides. Downstairs master w/ head on views, generous walk-in/island closet, terrazzo bath w/ sunken tub, steam shower & dual vanity. Spacious family room with floating staircase. Upstairs suite w/ sweeping views and additional bedroom/office. Crestron Home Automation throughout, maid’s quarters, laundry room and ample parking complete this masterpiece of modernism. Shown only to pre-qualified buyers.

MLS ID: F1711152238700011

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland Real Estate
代理经纪:
Drew Fenton
310.858.5474

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland Real Estate
代理经纪:
Drew Fenton
310.858.5474

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_