201 Bentley Cir

房产描述

Hammerman House c. 1954. Richard Neutra, Architect. Rare and highly prized, impeccably maintained modern gem with views. Very few Neutra’s of this scale, setting, and quality remain on the Westside of Los Angeles. 4 bedrooms and 4.5 baths sited behind gates up a long driveway on over ½ acre with expansive westward views reaching to the Pacific Ocean. Updated and expanded in keeping with Neutra’s original plans by a noted Neutra scholar/architect. Kitchen and living room (w/ hidden wet bar and stainless fireplace) open to a large pool and are bathed in light from walls of glass on both sides. Downstairs master w/ head on views, generous walk-in/island closet, terrazzo bath w/ sunken tub, steam shower & dual vanity. Spacious family room with floating staircase. Upstairs suite w/ sweeping views and additional bedroom/office. Crestron Home Automation throughout, maid’s quarters, laundry room and ample parking complete this masterpiece of modernism. Shown only to pre-qualified buyers.