1650 Marlay Dr

房产描述

Privately set on the coveted Sunset Strip with head-on views of Los Angeles from every room, find this Contemporary Mediterranean gem built in 2009 offering 16,000SQFT, w/ every conceivable amenity one could ask for Massive 3,000 SQ FT Master suite on the top floor w/ boutique-size walk in closets, 4 fire places, his & her baths with jet-spa tub, private office, private outdoor terrace w/ flat screen. Find an addtl 7 bedrooms en suite including 2 more Master suites w head on views & private patios. Impressive 64 ft fully equipped gym, professional movie theater with sofa/stadium seating, huge kitchen with breakfast bar, family room, formal living room, and 22 seat dining room. Sports bars on most levels with pool table, ping pong & shuffle board for convenient entertaining, professional high speed elevator, 5 car garage, 24 flat screens, 32 camera surveillance system, wine room, sauna, 2 steam showers.. the list goes on & on!