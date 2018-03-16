高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Los Angeles, United States - ¥88,064,840
免费询盘

Los Angeles, 90069 - United States

1650 Marlay Dr

约¥88,064,840
原货币价格 $13,900,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 8
    卧室

房产描述

Privately set on the coveted Sunset Strip with head-on views of Los Angeles from every room, find this Contemporary Mediterranean gem built in 2009 offering 16,000SQFT, w/ every conceivable amenity one could ask for Massive 3,000 SQ FT Master suite on the top floor w/ boutique-size walk in closets, 4 fire places, his & her baths with jet-spa tub, private office, private outdoor terrace w/ flat screen. Find an addtl 7 bedrooms en suite including 2 more Master suites w head on views & private patios. Impressive 64 ft fully equipped gym, professional movie theater with sofa/stadium seating, huge kitchen with breakfast bar, family room, formal living room, and 22 seat dining room. Sports bars on most levels with pool table, ping pong & shuffle board for convenient entertaining, professional high speed elevator, 5 car garage, 24 flat screens, 32 camera surveillance system, wine room, sauna, 2 steam showers.. the list goes on & on!

MLS ID: F1711152238700010

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland Real Estate
代理经纪:
Manuela Villa
310.880.4828

联系方式

分部：
Hilton & Hyland Real Estate
代理经纪:
Manuela Villa
310.880.4828

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_