7860 Torreyson Dr

One of a kind private celebrity compound set among the trees at the end of Torreyson Drive, one of the most sought-after enclaves just off Mulholland Drive. The lot is approximately 2.5 acres of priceless trees and stone paved walking paths with 180 degrees views. There are two separate houses, one 3 bedroom/3 bath European Villa and the other a 4 bedroom/4 bath Country House. In addition, there is a small stone cottage excellent for a wine storage and tasting room. Lastly there are two small studios just off the stone pathways. Use as is or create a new masterpiece design. Renowned Architect Mark Rios, Rios Clementi Hale Studios, has designed a renovation and addition proposal for the property, permits pending.



