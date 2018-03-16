高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥88,698,400
Los Angeles, CA, 90046 - United States

7860 Torreyson Dr

约¥88,698,400
原货币价格 $14,000,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 7
    卧室
  • 6.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 5 半卫)

房产描述

One of a kind private celebrity compound set among the trees at the end of Torreyson Drive, one of the most sought-after enclaves just off Mulholland Drive. The lot is approximately 2.5 acres of priceless trees and stone paved walking paths with 180 degrees views. There are two separate houses, one 3 bedroom/3 bath European Villa and the other a 4 bedroom/4 bath Country House. In addition, there is a small stone cottage excellent for a wine storage and tasting room. Lastly there are two small studios just off the stone pathways. Use as is or create a new masterpiece design. Renowned Architect Mark Rios, Rios Clementi Hale Studios, has designed a renovation and addition proposal for the property, permits pending.

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-288642

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Loren Judd
3107776252

