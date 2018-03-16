721 Dolo Way

房产描述



Perfectly situated on almost an acre of beautifully manicured land in a highly coveted area of Bel Air is "La Maison," a masterfully designed and impeccably inviting neoclassical-style estate. The property inclusive of the guesthouse has 5 generously appointed bedrooms and 7 bathrooms all of which define classic design and craftsmanship. The master suite features a spacious bathroom with fireplace as well as dual closets with an exquisite view overlooking the home's French provincial garden and accompanying city and ocean views. The guesthouse embraces the indoor-outdoor California lifestyle making it perfect for guests, and includes a home gym, studio, or office. Other unique highlights of the estate include a custom "Clive Christian" gourmet kitchen and pantry, elevator granting direct access to the oversized 2-car garage, hidden wine cellar accessed by a secret entrance, and multiple terraces overlooking the mosaic tiled pool and lushly landscaped yard complete with a putting green and city views.

