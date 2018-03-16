高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥9,749,221
免费询盘

Los Angeles, CA, 90068 - United States

3144 La Suvida Drive

约¥9,749,221
原货币价格 $1,538,800
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2.5
    浴室 (2 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 2097
    平方英尺

房产描述

Private, gated 1937 Traditional Architectural on 9,200 s.f. corner lot! 2,100 s.f., 3 bed/2.5 bath home with unobstructed canyon views from virtually every room. Large living room with fireplace, beamed ceiling and arched doorways, Romantic master with private balcony, Formal dining, sunlit kitchen with breakfast area opens to front garden. Hardwood floors throughout. Warm, charming and flooded with natural light. Outdoor spaces include dining patio & garden for outdoor living & entertaining. Enjoy nearby Lake Hollywood, hiking trails & the historic Hollywood Bowl. Architectural blueprints available!

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: SR17256706

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Ron Papile
8187885400

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Ron Papile
8187885400

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_