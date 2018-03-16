3144 La Suvida Drive

Private, gated 1937 Traditional Architectural on 9,200 s.f. corner lot! 2,100 s.f., 3 bed/2.5 bath home with unobstructed canyon views from virtually every room. Large living room with fireplace, beamed ceiling and arched doorways, Romantic master with private balcony, Formal dining, sunlit kitchen with breakfast area opens to front garden. Hardwood floors throughout. Warm, charming and flooded with natural light. Outdoor spaces include dining patio & garden for outdoor living & entertaining. Enjoy nearby Lake Hollywood, hiking trails & the historic Hollywood Bowl. Architectural blueprints available!



