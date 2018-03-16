1441 Oriole Dr

Discover harmony and luxury in this exquisite Contemporary Retreat located in the prime Bird Streets. Overlooking beautiful city, canyon, and ocean views, this home has been impeccably done with designer quality and style. Very private with gated front motorcourt. Enter into the voluminous living room with vaulted ceilings, built-ins, and fireplace. There are hardwood floors throughout most of the house as well as walls of French doors that open to the beautiful yard. Elegant dining room and fabulous gourmet kitchen featuring an island with breakfast bar, professional appliances, and fireplace. The private master suite offers vaulted ceilings and luxurious bath. Guest bedroom with fireplace and lovely en-suite bathroom. The garage has been converted into a family room or office space. The tranquil backyard is complete with ozone pool and spa, patios, grassy hidden garden, and viewing deck overlooking the shimmering vistas



