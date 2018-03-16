高端地产新闻
在售 - Los Angeles, CA, United States - ¥30,410,880
Los Angeles, CA, 90069 - United States

1441 Oriole Dr

约¥30,410,880
原货币价格 $4,800,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 2
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1957
    平方英尺

房产描述

Discover harmony and luxury in this exquisite Contemporary Retreat located in the prime Bird Streets. Overlooking beautiful city, canyon, and ocean views, this home has been impeccably done with designer quality and style. Very private with gated front motorcourt. Enter into the voluminous living room with vaulted ceilings, built-ins, and fireplace. There are hardwood floors throughout most of the house as well as walls of French doors that open to the beautiful yard. Elegant dining room and fabulous gourmet kitchen featuring an island with breakfast bar, professional appliances, and fireplace. The private master suite offers vaulted ceilings and luxurious bath. Guest bedroom with fireplace and lovely en-suite bathroom. The garage has been converted into a family room or office space. The tranquil backyard is complete with ozone pool and spa, patios, grassy hidden garden, and viewing deck overlooking the shimmering vistas

> View additional property information and more photos

MLS ID: 17-289280

联系方式

经纪公司：
Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage
代理经纪:
Jade Mills
3102857508

