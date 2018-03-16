高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - London, Canada - ¥11,220,892
免费询盘

London, N6H 4P6 - Canada

763 Clearview Crescent

约¥11,220,892
原货币价格 $1,771,086
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 5800
    平方英尺

房产描述

BREATHTAKING! Breathtaking Riverfront location, Forested setting and Architectural mastery combine to create dramatic estate home! Designed and built by renowned architect Paul Skinner, approximately 5800 square feet of timeless Post & Beam construction featuring interior detailing including BC Douglas Fir, Wiarton flagstone, Western Red Cedar and selected Ohio Valley stone accents. Soaring ceilings and outstanding views from all principal living spaces. State-of-the-art gourmet kitchen has recently undergone a complete transformation showcasing sleek jet black honed granite and full STAINLESS STEEL CABINETRY. Indoor ceramic-tile salt-water 8' depth lap-pool with separate air handling system under negative pressure. 3 newer HVAC systems separately zoned throughout for maximum control and customization of indoor temperatures. LED lighting conversion to most of property.

上市日期: 2017年11月23日

MLS ID: 102829

联系方式

分部：
Sutton Group - Select Realty Inc. Brokerage*
代理经纪:
Kim Mullan
(519)433-4331

周边设施

周边设施
