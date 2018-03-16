763 Clearview Crescent

房产描述

BREATHTAKING! Breathtaking Riverfront location, Forested setting and Architectural mastery combine to create dramatic estate home! Designed and built by renowned architect Paul Skinner, approximately 5800 square feet of timeless Post & Beam construction featuring interior detailing including BC Douglas Fir, Wiarton flagstone, Western Red Cedar and selected Ohio Valley stone accents. Soaring ceilings and outstanding views from all principal living spaces. State-of-the-art gourmet kitchen has recently undergone a complete transformation showcasing sleek jet black honed granite and full STAINLESS STEEL CABINETRY. Indoor ceramic-tile salt-water 8' depth lap-pool with separate air handling system under negative pressure. 3 newer HVAC systems separately zoned throughout for maximum control and customization of indoor temperatures. LED lighting conversion to most of property.