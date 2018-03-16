4060 Ibis Point Circle

房产描述

Lake Como-inspired Sanctuary point estate on 194+/- feet of deepwater facing South East with fabulous views of the Intracoastal waterway. Exquisitely remodeled in 2003 by San Francisco's-based Warren Sheets and Associates in the style of a grand hotel with unsurpassed quality and detailing throughout. Lavish resort-style pool/patio with loggia, summer kitchen and specimen palms and foliage. Wraparound multi boat dockage is provided for a yachting enthusiasts. Note: Sq. Footage differs from tax rolls home was expanded.Shown by appointment only to pre-qualified buyers. The information herein is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be subject to errors or omissions, and may be changed without notice. All measurements are approximate.