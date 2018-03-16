高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Boca Raton, United States - ¥37,981,922
Boca Raton, 33431 - United States

4060 Ibis Point Circle

约¥37,981,922
原货币价格 $5,995,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 12626
    平方英尺

房产描述

Lake Como-inspired Sanctuary point estate on 194+/- feet of deepwater facing South East with fabulous views of the Intracoastal waterway. Exquisitely remodeled in 2003 by San Francisco's-based Warren Sheets and Associates in the style of a grand hotel with unsurpassed quality and detailing throughout. Lavish resort-style pool/patio with loggia, summer kitchen and specimen palms and foliage. Wraparound multi boat dockage is provided for a yachting enthusiasts. Note: Sq. Footage differs from tax rolls home was expanded.Shown by appointment only to pre-qualified buyers. The information herein is believed to be accurate but is not guaranteed and may be subject to errors or omissions, and may be changed without notice. All measurements are approximate.

上市日期: 2014年1月30日

MLS ID: F1402041222700006

联系方式

分部：
Premier Estate Properties
代理经纪:
D'Angelo/Liguori
866.281.3884

周边设施

周边设施
_