1189 Ponte Vedra Blvd

Absolutely magnificent classic elegant oceanfront home with approximately 9563 sq. feet under roof situated high on the dunes with captivating views of the atlantic ocean from owners suite, living, dining & family rooms, kitchen and 2nd master suite; Private,secluded estate entered through electric gate winding up pavered driveway with courtyard garage; Grand entry from marble terrace to marble living and dining area overlooking marble veranda viewing ocean across sparkling pool with waterfalls and sitting area around fire pit; marble floors in all rooms except wide plank walnut hardwood in bedrooms and library; Marble surfaces in all baths,kitchen, butlers pantry and laundry room; THIS PROPERTY HAS BEEN IN SELLER'S NAME SINCE 1978 AND IS THE 2ND HOUSE BUILT BY THEM ON THISPROPERTY.