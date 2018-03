房产描述

Traditional Spanish Moorish-style villa situated on the seafront in El Perellonet. With a total living space of 486m2, it has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spacious rustic dining room and kitchen, plus a large covered terrace, outdoor parking area and garage. Sitting on a 1332m2 plot, it also boasts large terraces, patios and a fantastic pool. Incredible sea views and direct beach access. Unique location and excellent connections with the rest of Valencia.