127 Olive Street

Call Steve Lee at (925)416-4989 for more information. Pristine renovation from top to bottom. Designed with a bright open floor plan, this is the perfect family home that can provide year round entertainment. This home comes with new hardwood floors, granite counter tops, over sized master bathroom with huge master shower, designer cabinetry, premium stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, coffered living room ceiling with LED perimeter lights, pre-wiring for surround sound, master bedroom suite with over-sized walk in closet and bathroom, copper piping, electrical, extra long and wide drive way and much more! Enjoy living in beautiful downtown Los Gatos within walking distance to retail, restaurants and night life, while maintaining a cozy private lifestyle.