高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Los Gatos, United States - ¥8,869,776
免费询盘

Los Gatos, 95030 - United States

127 Olive Street

约¥8,869,776
原货币价格 $1,399,990

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1713
    平方英尺

房产描述

Call Steve Lee at (925)416-4989 for more information. Pristine renovation from top to bottom. Designed with a bright open floor plan, this is the perfect family home that can provide year round entertainment. This home comes with new hardwood floors, granite counter tops, over sized master bathroom with huge master shower, designer cabinetry, premium stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, coffered living room ceiling with LED perimeter lights, pre-wiring for surround sound, master bedroom suite with over-sized walk in closet and bathroom, copper piping, electrical, extra long and wide drive way and much more! Enjoy living in beautiful downtown Los Gatos within walking distance to retail, restaurants and night life, while maintaining a cozy private lifestyle.

上市日期: 2013年8月8日

MLS ID: 81319519

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Tower Realty
代理经纪:
Steve Lee
9254164989

联系方式

分部：
CENTURY21 Tower Realty
代理经纪:
Steve Lee
9254164989

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_