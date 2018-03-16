Lausanne, 1000 - Switzerland

房产描述

This exceptional estate extending over more than 3.1 hectares will appeal to lovers of nature and horses, and the unconditional supporters of luxury interiors of absolute comfort.



The property comprises a huge mansion with a living area of around 1,000 sq. m. which includes 15 rooms on 3 floors and a basement. This splendid edifice has a separate guesthouse, a staff apartment, a saddle room and stables for 5 horses, a garage and a carport. A stunning terrace, with an infinity swimming pool and artificial lake are located in front of the main house. There is a second pool indoors with counter-current swimming.



The main house finished to a luxury standard comprises:



Ground floor: Extremely spacious living room with open fireplace, billiard room, library, bedroom with shower room, kitchen, storage, technical control rooms, outside access onto the terrace with the swimming pool and the lake.



First floor: Master bedroom with its own dressing room, private bathroom and a terrace, a second suite with its own shower room.



Attic: 3 bedrooms with adjoining shower rooms, laundry.



Annexes: a 3.5 room guest house, an apartment with 3.5 rooms for staff, horse boxes, a saddle room, as well as a garage and many covered parking places.