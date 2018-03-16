高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Vernon, Canada - ¥24,475,265
免费询盘

Vernon, V1H 1C4 - Canada

7540 Tronson Road

约¥24,475,265
原货币价格 $3,863,133
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 6580
    平方英尺 (1.17 英亩)

房产描述

BOLD AND SLEEK ON OKANAGAN LAKE! A TRUE EXPRESSION OF LUXURY LIVING! Nestled along the shore of Okanagan Lake with over 100' of prime lake shore frontage with registered dock, private lakeside patio and beach house! 1.17 acres of stunning manicured grounds flaunt lush lawns and beautiful gardens full of vibrant flowers, plants, mature trees and foliage! Bold, strong and timeless architectural designs grace the elegant 6580 sq.ft. home! Wall-to-wall AND floor-to-ceiling windows draw your immediate attention to the magnificent lake views! A boundless flow of open space and sleek design creates a sense of modern luxury throughout! The home offers 5 bdrms, 4.5 baths, 14' ceilings, Master suite on main featuring a private balcony, his & her sinks, a walk-in tiled shower with dual shower heads, separate soaker tub and a huge custom walk-in closet. Spacious family room in the walkout lower level also boasts a climate controlled wine room and theatre room complete with projection screen, theatre seating, bar sink, fridge and counter for bar stools! 'On-line' home automation system, security, sound system & intercom throughout, built-in safe, electric roller blinds, triple garage, RV parking with full hook-ups & u/g sprinkler system.

上市日期: 2014年2月20日

MLS ID: 10148229

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PRISCILLA dba Priscilla Consulting Services Inc.
代理经纪:
Priscilla Sookarow
(800)317-1118

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX PRISCILLA dba Priscilla Consulting Services Inc.
代理经纪:
Priscilla Sookarow
(800)317-1118

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_