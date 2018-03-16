Lausanne, 1006 - Switzerland

房产描述

EXCLUSIVITY

This unique property is situated in the prestigious district below Lausanne railway station. It stands out through the elegance of its early 20th century architecture, as well as its exceptional comfort.



This luxury apartment occupies the entire ground floor of an old detached house. Accommodation includes 9 rooms divided into 2 apartments of 3.5 and 5.5 rooms and enjoys a total surface area of 415 sq.m. with a huge space on the lower ground floor directly accessible from the kitchen. The two apartments could be rearranged into one again. As well as a beautiful terrace, it enjoys the exclusive use of a 350 sq.m. private garden.



Built in 1910 and fully renovated with premium materials, retaining the original style of the building, the apartment is in perfect condition. Its beautiful finishings and the architectural details are enhanced by lots of daylight.



The immediate area is calm. Conveniences, including a school, and an M2 metro stop amongst others, are available within less than 5 minutes' walking distance.