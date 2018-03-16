Other Vaud, 1882 - Switzerland

房产描述

At the heart of the Vaud Alps, at a height of 1,300 m on a natural balcony facing directly south. In winter, the skiing resort offers a bowling alley, a skating rink and a vast skiing area of .... km linking Barboleuse to Glaciers des Diablerets, while in summer it features many activities such as golf, mountain biking, a swimming pool, tennis, walks and cultural outings. All the vacation pleasures are available in an idyllic setting with breathtaking alpine vistas. Located in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, Villars-Gryon is one of the Swiss mountain resorts closest to Geneva and its airport, which are approx. 1 hr. 15 min. away.

It offers internationally reputed schools for all ages, including two boarding schools that can take care of students throughout their schooling until university: Aiglon College and Beau Soleil.

This superb property with a living area of approx. 300 sq. m. stands in a park full of greenery and on a prime site. Far from prying eyes, it consists of a set of two plots with a total surface area of 5,074 sq. m. near Barboleuse/Gryon and Villars. Its ideal, south-facing aspect gives it a breathtaking view and unobstructed panorama. In an absolutely quiet setting with easy all-year-round access, the property was renovated in 2002 in a contemporary style with refinement and high-quality materials.

The entrance to the property, with cloakrooms and a visitors' toilet, opens onto the rooms. A large living room with fireplace and built-in cupboards opens onto a fine terrace from which the unobstructed view and quietness are fascinating. From the end of the living room, one can glimpse the resolutely contemporary lap pool/jacuzzi, a study and a bedroom. A few steps take us to the dining room which is open to the living room and communicates with a new kitchen that benefits from visible woodwork, giving this living room incomparable charm. It is fully equipped with high-end electrical appliances. The staff bedroom with private shower room and access to the outdoor games area rounds off this level. Fitness room, basement cellar and controls room.

On the 1st floor, a spacious landing gives access to a large, ''dormitory-style'' loft bedroom for the children, a bedroom with balcony and the master suite with its full bathroom, dressing room and access to a balcony with a perfect view.

Access to the property is via a private gateway and path. An independent 3-car garage rounds off this splendid property.



Mountain property

Parcel surface areas:

Living surface area: 300 sq. m.

Bedrooms: 5/6 Bathrooms: 3

Fitness room Games room

Heated 8 x 2.20 m swimming pool/jacuzzi with counter-current, whirlpool and electric tarpaulin.

Garage: 3 cars Oil-fired heating

