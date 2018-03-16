96 N Washington Dr

房产描述

Exquisite home positioned to capture the best water views of Sarasota Bay. St. Armands Sarasota, Key West style home built 2005. The architectural, decorative and technological features embrace the natural beauty of the waterfront and enhance ease of living at this gated estate. The heated pool is nestled in a tropical oasis. Once inside you will enjoy the expansive views of Sarasota Bay, Sarasota Skyline, and John Ringling bridge. The master suite, with stunning views, is on the 1st living level. Two home offices with built-in cabinetry also capture the views. The kitchen is equipped with top of the line stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry and granite counter tops. Viking cook top uses natural gas. The porch spans the back of the house with multiple seating areas featuring one of the 3 gas fireplaces and spa. A delightful space to enjoy both day & night with sunshine shimmering on the bay, as well as twinkling stars and city lights at night. The 2nd living level has two en suite bedrooms, private porch overlooking the bay and a mixed media space complete with wet bar. A Crestron Automation System integrates the audio/video, lighting, 9 zone climate control, pool and security systems. There is a generator and a salt water desalination system. Home is secured with fencing and gated Parking for 8 or more cars will fit in garage. An elevator services all living levels. Fish from your private dock and boat lifts. Stroll to St Armands Circle, fine dining and world class shops.