Verbier, 1936 - Switzerland

房产描述

Recently build, exclusive luxury and contemporary chalet with an attached 2 bedroom apartment for staff. Located just below the ski-lifts, near the centre of Verbier, this property of four levels offers unrestricted views of the Grands Combins as it enjoys sun from dawn until dusk This spectacular property will appeal to you through the detail and quality of its many facilities.



An open-plan living area with a central fireplace, 5-metre high ceilings, exposed beams, bay windows facing the covered terraces furnished with contemporary furniture, to enjoy this haven of peace. Part of the terrace is arranged with a barbecue and a Canadian cedar wood hot tub.



The whole top floor comprises a beautiful penthouse suite with king size bed and a glass fireplace, which enables us to enjoy the view. A large bathroom with a therapeutic bathtub, Italian shower, various cupboards and a secluded private terrace are features of this beautiful bedroom. The quality finish is unrivalled, including the flat-screen TVs wall-mounted like mirrors and part of the centralised audio system and the subdued lighting under the beds. Four further bedrooms, each with its own bathroom or shower facing south giving onto the garden and enjoying exactly the same finish as the master suite, are ready to welcome the guests.



A relaxation area with a south facing chlorine free indoor pool, a bar, a gym, a hammam, a sauna, a massage room and an outside Jacuzzi to meet the highest requirements, are all available. To overwhelm the most demanding, the luxury is rounded off by a billiard table, a fully sound-proofed home cinema room and separate wine cellars for white, red wine and spirits. A laundry room, a technical control room and ski changing rooms with ski-boot warming cupboards complete the surprising details. The garage for 3 vehicles is accessible from the chalet.



Discretion is a must for this prestigious property, whose location reveals nothing of this hidden treasure to the outside world. Available for rentals all year around

