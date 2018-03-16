高端地产新闻
在售 - Carouge, Switzerland - 请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
免费询盘

Carouge, 1227 - Switzerland

约请联系我们或经纪人查询价格
其他

详情

  • 3
    卧室

房产描述

This delightful mansion built in 1783, is located at the entrance of the charming old town of Carouge and offers a fine living area of 420 square meters on three levels.

Behind a discreet facade the property comprises 25 spacious and bright rooms. The choice of elegant interior finishings makes ample use of parquet flooring, fireplaces, walls colored with soft shades, attic-height ceilings and visible beams. A major renovation from 1987 to 1990 allowed some high-end finishing to be incorporated: security systems, sound insulation, closed-circuit TV, electric control panel, etc. A large terrace with barbecue facilities adds a further touch of charm to this exceptional property. The layout of the premises may be just as suitable for the installation of a company's offices or as an independent residence.

MLS ID: F1410061235700003

联系方式

分部：
SPG Finest Properties
代理经纪:
SPG Finest Properties Genève
+41 (0)58 810 30 30

