在售 - Key West, FL, United States - ¥20,907,480
Key West, FL, 33040 - United States

88 Driftwood Drive

约¥20,907,480
原货币价格 $3,300,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 5
    卧室
  • 3.5
    浴室 (3 全卫, 1 半卫)
  • 4184
    平方英尺

房产描述

88 Driftwood Dr $3,300,000 Classic, elegant & remarkably luxurious Gulf-front home. Nestled on a private road at the end of Key Haven, this stunning open water home built w/impeccable craftsmanship & peerless attention to detail features high ceilings, oversized crown moldings & baseboards, custom painted recessed metal tile ceilings, 8ft doors, elevator, RV garage, electronically controlled lighting, top of the line Viking & Sub Zero appliances & much more. 5BR/3.5BA, office, study, dressing room, custom wet bar & a chandelier that can be lowered w/the push of a button. Lounge on your porch where sunrise views will truly take your breath away! Planted w/native landscaping for ease, impact glass for simplicity, generator for convenience & recently installed brand new dock!

上市日期: 2014年1月3日

MLS ID: 119062

联系方式

分部：
Truman & Co.
代理经纪:
Terri Spottswood
(305)587-3407

周边设施

周边设施
