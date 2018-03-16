高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Nokomis, United States - ¥34,782,444
免费询盘

Nokomis, 34275 - United States

1416 Casey Key Rd

约¥34,782,444
原货币价格 $5,490,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 6481
    平方英尺 (1.3 英亩)

房产描述

Enter Villa Toscana through a secluded circular motor court and you encounter a burnt-Sienna facade, characterized by some as "caramelized adobe". As you enter the home through the front door's stone surround, wrought iron gates, and heavy mesquite doors, your eye is immediately drawn through the central courtyard, past rows of stone columns, through tall mahogany doors to the pool, gardens, and out to Little Sarasota Bay. But as quickly as you are pulled outside, you are drawn back to the carved wooden canopy vault that introduces you to the courtyard's vaulted ceiling and dramatic stone fireplace. You'll find exquisite hand-crafted items created by artisans in San Miguel de Allende: carved book cases, stained glass insets in 8-foot mahogany doors, carved stone pedestals, and hand forged railings. Gracious entertaining will be enjoyed by your guests in this spacious home. This gulf-to-bay property on over an acre of land offers the best in waterfront living with boating from your private dock and watching sunsets from your private walkover to the secluded beach. Casey Key is an 8-mile island with fewer than 400 single family homes situated between Siesta Key and the historic walking town of Venice with boutique shopping and gourmet restaurants. Casey Key's absence of high rise condominiums adds to the island's charm. Enjoy casual dining with fresh seafood at the restaurants located near each bridge onto the island.

上市日期: 2017年10月2日

MLS ID: F1501220337700032

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Deborah Beacham
941.376.2688

联系方式

分部：
Michael Saunders & Company
代理经纪:
Deborah Beacham
941.376.2688

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_