327 Huseby Road

房产描述

Lytle Creek Ranch - Crook County, Wyoming This western Black Hills ranch is in one of the most picturesque and private settings available in the Bear Lodge Mtns. It's a hidden gem at the end of the road with live water and bordering National Forest. The ranch is comprised of 1,160 deeded acres.The east side borders National Forest. A striking mixture of pine covered hills, steep canyons, aspen groves, high plateaus, unobstructed views, rolling meadows, creek bottoms and bur oak draws provide an exquisite landscape. Almost 2 miles of Lytle Creek runs through the ranch. Ranch buildings include a 3-bedroom home, hunter's cabin, several barns, machine shed & shop. The combination of majestic vistas, mountain scenery, live water and access to public lands make the Lytle Creek Ranch a place you'll want to enjoy for a lifetime. $3,480,000. Visit www.ArnoldRealty.com for more info or call Jim Pederson at Arnold Realty, Inc. 307-746-2083.