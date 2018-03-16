高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Hulett, WY, United States - ¥22,047,888
免费询盘

Hulett, WY, 82720 - United States

327 Huseby Road

约¥22,047,888
原货币价格 $3,480,000
土地

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 2
    浴室 (2 全卫)
  • 1160.0
    英亩

房产描述

Lytle Creek Ranch - Crook County, Wyoming This western Black Hills ranch is in one of the most picturesque and private settings available in the Bear Lodge Mtns. It's a hidden gem at the end of the road with live water and bordering National Forest. The ranch is comprised of 1,160 deeded acres.The east side borders National Forest. A striking mixture of pine covered hills, steep canyons, aspen groves, high plateaus, unobstructed views, rolling meadows, creek bottoms and bur oak draws provide an exquisite landscape. Almost 2 miles of Lytle Creek runs through the ranch. Ranch buildings include a 3-bedroom home, hunter's cabin, several barns, machine shed & shop. The combination of majestic vistas, mountain scenery, live water and access to public lands make the Lytle Creek Ranch a place you'll want to enjoy for a lifetime. $3,480,000. Visit www.ArnoldRealty.com for more info or call Jim Pederson at Arnold Realty, Inc. 307-746-2083.

上市日期: 2011年1月12日

MLS ID: LYTLE CREEK RANCH

联系方式

分部：
Arnold Realty
代理经纪:
Jim Pederson
(307)746-2083

联系方式

分部：
Arnold Realty
代理经纪:
Jim Pederson
(307)746-2083

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_