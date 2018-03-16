高端地产新闻
在售 - Shelburne, VT, United States - ¥25,152,332
Shelburne, VT, 05482 - United States

203 Pheasant Hill Lane

约¥25,152,332
原货币价格 $3,970,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 6
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)
  • 7193
    平方英尺 (10.72 英亩)

房产描述

Pheasant Hill is one of only seven estates located in an exclusive community known as Pheasant Hill Farm. Formerly part of the 4,000± acre Webb estate now known as Shelburne Farms. The Adirondack shingle style 7,193 sq' , 3-bedroom residence was constructed in 2003 with incredible attention to detail using only the finest of materials and fixtures. The 10-acre parcel provides remarkable diversity of terrain and wonderful wildlife habitat. The first floor master suite and guest quarters are at opposite ends of the home with separate guest quarters on the grounds, adding another 3 bedrooms. Amenities include 160 acres of protected common land, 2,750± feet of shoreline, 3 west-facing and very private small stone beaches, a trout pond, mooring rights and Shelburne Farms access. Easements and covenants apply.

上市日期: 2014年6月11日

MLS ID: VT0677

联系方式

经纪公司：
LandVest, Inc.
代理经纪:
Wade Weathers, Jr.
802-238-6362

周边设施

_