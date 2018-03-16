高端地产新闻
在售 - West Yarmouth, MA, United States - ¥22,035,216
West Yarmouth, MA, 02673 - United States

355 Great Island Road

约¥22,035,216
原货币价格 $3,478,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 2 半卫)
  • 5000
    平方英尺 (0.54 英亩)

房产描述

Single Family Residence, Cape - West Yarmouth, MA NOW is the Time! Seller motivated! Be in before Summer! Privacy? Cape Cod's hidden secret~Discover Great Island~an enchanted coastal, gated community w/acres of conservation~sugar sand beaches~Nantucket Sound, Sweetheart Creek & Lewis Bay surround you. Cruise over to Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard & beyond from your own private deep water dock. Watch the most impressive 4th of July fireworks from your 360 degree rooftop deck. A 5000sf architectural masterpiece styled w/ a Nantucket Cottage flair, water views from every room, an entertainer's dream w/well designed open space that leads to the covered outdoor patio. State of the Art~cook's kitchen w/Bosch, Wolfe & Subzero. 4 En Suite bedrooms. 3rd floor family room w/ fireplace, full wet bar, front & back balconies leading t rooftop deck. 2500sf outside entertaining areas~Smart Home. Rental history currently renting a $12,000 weekly.

上市日期: 2013年11月13日

MLS ID: 21309763

联系方式

分部：
Robert Paul Properties - Bayside
代理经纪:
Terri Morris
(508)362-1414

