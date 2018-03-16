高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
在售 - Rehoboth Beach, DE, United States - ¥27,876,640
Rehoboth Beach, DE, 19971 - United States

319 South Boardwalk

约¥27,876,640
原货币价格 $4,400,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4.5
    浴室 (4 全卫, 1 半卫)

房产描述

Condo/Townhouse, Contemporary - Rehoboth Beach, DE Luxury at the beach! This oceanfront condo encompasses the entire second floor with jaw-dropping panoramic views of the coast. Enjoy an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, a custom built gourmet kitchen and four magnificent bedroom suites, each with a private bath. This incredible home is finished off with a covered, wraparound porch that lets you maximize on the breathtaking views of the boardwalk, beach & ocean. (Private entrance by elevator or stairs)

上市日期: 2013年11月10日

MLS ID: 608809

联系方式

分部：
RE/MAX Realty Group(Rehoboth)
代理经纪:
Debbie Reed
(302)227-3818

_