319 South Boardwalk

房产描述

Condo/Townhouse, Contemporary - Rehoboth Beach, DE Luxury at the beach! This oceanfront condo encompasses the entire second floor with jaw-dropping panoramic views of the coast. Enjoy an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, a custom built gourmet kitchen and four magnificent bedroom suites, each with a private bath. This incredible home is finished off with a covered, wraparound porch that lets you maximize on the breathtaking views of the boardwalk, beach & ocean. (Private entrance by elevator or stairs)