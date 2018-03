1010 S Northlake Dr

房产描述

RARE TO FIND LARGE WATERFRONT LOT 85 X 228, APPROXIMATELY A HALF ACRE. NEW SEAWALL & DOCK, READY TO BUILD YOUR WATERFRONT ESTATE. SITUATED IN THE ECLECTIC & IDYLLIC NEIGHBORHOOD OF HOLLYWOOD LAKES ON S. NORTHLAKE, A SIZEABLE LAKE OFFERING EXPANSIVE WATE R VIEWS IDEAL FOR PRIVACY. NORTHLAKE LEADS DIRECTLY TO THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY W/ACCESS TO THE ATLANTIC OCEAN & NO FIXED BRIDGES. CENTRALLY LOCATED BETWEEN FT. LAUDERDALE & MIAMI & WALKING DISTANCE TO HOLLYWOOD BEACH, YOUNG CIRCLE, DINING & SHOPPING.