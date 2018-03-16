Amity Street

REDUCEDThis lovely family home in Patrick’s Island is the perfect location for your growing family. Centrally located in Grand Cayman with close proximity to Georgetown and the financial district, this canal front real estate is sure to be your new dream home.When you enter this luxury home through over-sized, tall wooden doors, you will feel the detail to open spaces, tall ceilings and lush views out every window was carefully planned for each space. Each room contains bright windows sharing views of mature landscaping covering the 0.4-acre luxury property. Two separate sprawling living areas are complete with comfortable sofas, flat screen TV and the main living room even allows a view of the back lanai and pool area through a sliding glass door that opens to join the room completely with the outside environment. A large laundry and shower with outdoor access are just off the rear of the house by the pool. The covered lanai presents plenty of room to delight in an outdoor meal and there is ample space for your sun tanning days on a plush chaise lounge around the oval pool. Beyond the pool and grass yard is a private dock, fully fitted with electricity and water.With four substantial bedrooms and a bonus loft area that could be used as a home office or playroom, everyone will find their perfect space. Enjoy a relaxing soak after a long day in the master suite bathroom with large tub. One other full bathroom is complete with shower and tub combo and two additional bathrooms with standing showers. Light colored tiles flow throughout the house while the formal dining area shares a rich dark wood with the kitchen cabinets. Tall, dark wooden doors can be found throughout the house and add an extra touch of detail and luxury to this home. Off the dining room is potential den or multipurpose room and another space for a pantry, mudroom or even tool shop complete with a ramp to the side yard area. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar with views out to the canal and pool past the breakfast nook.Just imagine a weekend with a stunning sunset as you cruise across North Sound on your boat for dinner on the water. This luxury Caribbean home with 4000 square feet to share the Cayman lifestyle with your family is available now.