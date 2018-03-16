11310 Sotogrande (los Altos De Valderrama), Cadiz (spain)

Fabulous 628 m2 built residence (including terraces and porch), situated in Sotogrande Alto, with southwest facing views over the beatiful protected green area and surroundings. A great pool and landscaped Mediterranean garden create a feeling of elegance and privacy. Accommodation consists of 3 spacious bedrooms with 3 en-suite bathrooms and dressing areas plus an additional cloakroom. Large fully equipped kitchen/breakfast room with pantry connected to the laundry area and maid´s quarters with 1 bedroom and bathroom. Spacious reception with access to the lounge porch and garden pool areas as well as a cosy family room are all part of the lovely ground floor. We also find a bedroom suite and separate dining room in the lower floor. Built with top quality standards such as Carrara marble, air conditioning hot cold, under floor heating throughout, alarm system, sound system pre-installed, double glazing and a double carport. A delightful villa in its own setting with 24 hour security, excellently located on a extremely private 3263 m2 plot and with an immense amount of charm and character.