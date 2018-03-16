Almunia from 1273, this is the last Nazari Palace in Granada. Recently restored it is an architectural museum with masterpieces of great value and beauty.The plasterwork from the thirteenth and the fourteenth centuries that we see in the Darabenaz Suite and the Gallery as well as in the south façade is merged with plaster and ceramic pieces from the nazarí era. The original muslim coffering from the thirteenth century is in the original stairs of the arab house. An incredible trip back in time through the beauty of a real museum where art and history are present everywhere.