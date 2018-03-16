高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - South Sound, Cayman Islands - ¥9,123,264
免费询盘

South Sound, Cayman Islands

The Avenue #72

约¥9,123,264
原货币价格 $1,200,000
独立家庭住宅
高尔夫 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 3
    浴室 (3 全卫)
  • 3445
    平方英尺 (0.47 英亩)

房产描述

Fully renovated, South Sound family home, located in the quiet residential neighbourhood of The Avenue. On close to a 1/2 acre of mature gardens with a lovely large pool and screened patio there is lots of room for entertaining and a manicured yard for children and or pets to run and play. The homes open layout features an exceptional kitchen with huge white marble center island. All bedrooms are a generous size with large windows offering an abundance of natural light. The master suite offers lovely views of the pool and back garden, with spa like master bath and an ample fitted closet. Two bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom, with the third bedroom having a full bath right outside that is accessible from the pool. Formal and family dining areas along with a separate den/TV room branch off from the main living space with a spacious utility room and double car garage.

上市日期: 2017年9月25日

MLS ID: 407864

联系方式

分部：
Cayman Islands Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Heather Carrigan
+1.345.525.3600

联系方式

分部：
Cayman Islands Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Heather Carrigan
+1.345.525.3600

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_