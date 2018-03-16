The Avenue #72

Fully renovated, South Sound family home, located in the quiet residential neighbourhood of The Avenue. On close to a 1/2 acre of mature gardens with a lovely large pool and screened patio there is lots of room for entertaining and a manicured yard for children and or pets to run and play. The homes open layout features an exceptional kitchen with huge white marble center island. All bedrooms are a generous size with large windows offering an abundance of natural light. The master suite offers lovely views of the pool and back garden, with spa like master bath and an ample fitted closet. Two bedrooms share a jack and Jill bathroom, with the third bedroom having a full bath right outside that is accessible from the pool. Formal and family dining areas along with a separate den/TV room branch off from the main living space with a spacious utility room and double car garage.