Gibraltar - South District (admirals Place), Gibraltar (united Kingdom)

Spectacular Georgian style house recently constructed within a gated community situated in one of the best elevated positions on Gibraltar offering uninterrupted views to the Spanish Coastline, Africa and the surrounding straight with its multitude of passing ships. Built on 3 levels this majestic home is accessed through an elegant drive bordered with automatic gates and consists of a main house and a guesthouse. The main villa enjoys an impressive entrance hall, 7 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, main reception room with seating corner, bar,fireplace and billiard area, formal dining room with fireplace, television room with modern fireplace, library, state-of-the art fully fitted kitchen, laundry room, elegant gallery and guest cloakroom. Includes various storage rooms, electric room, machine room and a security room as well as a 1 ensuite bed guest house with open plan fully fitted kitchen and possible 2nd bedroom/office. The large master bedroom is en suite with dressing room, bath, separate shower, balcony and fireplace. Includes a fabulous entertaining area around the swimming pool area with large covered terraces, professionally fitted barbeque house and summer dining, shower and exterior guest cloakroom. The villa is tiled in a combination of marble, parquet and natural stone and fitted with Creston Home Automation system, central music system, plasma screens hidden in all mirrors, alarm, A/C hot cold, central UFH and security system and exterior television system. All bedrooms with dressing rooms. The villa features the finest carpentry and moulders on the extra high ceilings and a beautiful garden with fountains and statues.