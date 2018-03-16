Historic Arnos Vale Estate House

Arnos Vale House is one of the oldest historic homes in the West Indies and from what can be traced, was built between 1780 - 1820 as the Great House for the Arnos Vale Plantation on the main island of St. Vincent. On lands covering more than four hundred acres, the plantation was noted on the Plan of the island of St. Vincent as surveyed from the year 1765 to 1773 by John Byres the Chief Surveyor. The original plantation was cultivated with sugar cane and after emancipation in the mid-1800s, it evolved into a thriving source of the island's main exports of arrowroot, sea-island cotton and later, bananas. Almost all the lands of the original plantation have now passed to new owners and have been used for a variety of purposes including the island's first commercial airport in 1958.Today the last of the original plantation consisting of the Great House which stands on two acres of land is offered for sale. For the historic Great House enthusiast who would appreciate its rich history and indeed the history of St. Vincent, this historic home will bring a great reward.The Arnos Vale Great House has been owned by one family for more than a hundred years and lovingly maintained by the generations of siblings who have enjoyed living there. For you, it is the chance to acquire a piece of history that is treasured in the country and to restore and maintain it for your own family.This gracious old house takes you back in time with its striking Georgian architecture and pleasing symmetry. It bears a castellated parapet around the roof perimeter. It is possible, however, because of these distinctive architectural features that it was built as barracks for English soldiers during the late 18th century wars between the English and the French (and Caribs) for control of the island.​The entrance to the house, up the original steps to the porch is decorated with 17th century tiles imported from England. The spacious hall leads into a large drawing room with high ceiling and numerous windows. Full of light, this grand room provides plenty of space for dancing, music and other forms of entertainment​. At the other end of the hallway is the spacious dining room where dinner parties can seat a dozen guests in comfort with easy access to the nearby kitchen. Upstairs there are four bedrooms with a 3 bedroom Family Suite separated from the Guest Suite. The Master bedroom has an adjoining child's room which could be used as a dressing room. The Cellar that spans the length of the house is airy and spacious with large windows on the ground level. It would be an ideal recreational area among other numerous purposes.The original garden remains an area of beauty with many flowering shrubs and trees. There are also coconut trees, golden apple, soursop, breadfruit and papaya.