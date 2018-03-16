Step down to the Atlantic ocean at Pirates Cove in the exclusive White Sands neighbourhood of St. Vincent. Pirates Cove House sits on half an acre on the bluff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean on land that was once a golf course. The house has 4 ensuite bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs. The interior is cool, elegant and effortlessly stylish. The rooms are light, spacious, uncluttered and comfortable. The house is colonial in style with a deep wraparound verandah. Enjoy AC comfort in every room including the upstairs bathrooms. White stone steps lead down to a sun deck at the water’s edge, an ideal location for sun bathing, relaxing and enjoying the sounds of the surf. Its prime location is popular for professionals and officials on the island.Entertaining outside is easy with the saltwater infinity pool and large deck. There is also dining gazebo and large covered outside terrace with kitchen and serving area. Easy to maintain tropical grounds are all around with a variety of trees including limes, golden apple, and banana. It was built by David Gittens to the exacting design of the owner who works in the film industry. Pirates Cove was further finished by Mr. Bullock of Mustique and echoes elements of the iconic Mustique houses such as a Great Room, extensive verandah and elegant pool and dining gazebo.