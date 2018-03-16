Lush pathways connect the main house, cottage and studio on this gently sloping 2 acre hillside estate. Perfect for a family and guests who spend time together while enjoying complete privacy in individual quarters. Indoor living areas are bright and airy opening on to verandas and terraces trimmed with brilliantly coloured Bougainvillea and the views beyond. All ensuite bedrooms are cool and naturally bright with large windows and ceiling fans. Surrounded by a variety of fruit and other trees, the pool and terrace is the place to enjoy the sun, shade and cooling breezes.Limehouse Estate is also an excellent investment / rental property. It comes fully furnished.