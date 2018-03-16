高端地产新闻
在售 - Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥10,095,176
Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Limehouse Estate

约¥10,095,176
原货币价格 $4,306,500
其他
山景 生活方式

  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)
  • 2.0
    英亩

Lush pathways connect the main house, cottage and studio on this gently sloping 2 acre hillside estate. Perfect for a family and guests who spend time together while enjoying complete privacy in individual quarters. Indoor living areas are bright and airy opening on to verandas and terraces trimmed with brilliantly coloured Bougainvillea and the views beyond. All ensuite bedrooms are cool and naturally bright with large windows and ceiling fans. Surrounded by a variety of fruit and other trees, the pool and terrace is the place to enjoy the sun, shade and cooling breezes.Limehouse Estate is also an excellent investment / rental property. It comes fully furnished.

上市日期: 2016年10月25日

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

