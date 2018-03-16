Experience an authentic timeless Golf Resort on the pristine eastern coast of Mauritius Island and near the legendary Ile- aux-Cerfs Island, stretching out majestically over 213 hectares of tropical gardens alongside six kilometers of crystal clear lagoon. Whether you feel like relaxing on the beach, having a putt on the green* or choosing from a wide range of water and inland leisure activities, you will always find a way to unwind at this private golf estate.The resort offers 12 newly launched exceptional lavishly furnished villas ranging from 500 to 650m2 reflecting the highest standards of luxury. Mastermind Alistair Macbeth was commissioned to accomplish this great masterpiece laying much emphasis on the “Mauritian Veranda living”. The spacious and airy veranda, reinvented with the natural materials, is a corbelled construction on a lava rock wall which runs through the residence. Built on 1874 to 3180m 2 freehold plots, these villas are proposed with 4 bedrooms, contemporary fitted kitchen, living/ dining spaces and private pool. The option for a 5 bedrooms also exists.Owner-Residents have full access, to the resort’s facilities such as fully equipped fitness center, elegant spa and a choice of 3 beautiful private. Owners – Residents also benefit from easy access to the two 18-hole golf courses designed by former World No.1 golfer Ernie Els.With the Indian Ocean’s crystalline waters at its feet, this Resorts combines luxury, peace and enchantment.Foreign Ownership, Permanent Mauritian Residency & Favourable Fiscal Climate