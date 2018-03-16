高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Petit Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥158,231,610
免费询盘

Petit Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Petit Nevis - Private Island

约¥158,231,610
原货币价格 $67,500,000
其他
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 71.0
    英亩

房产描述

A classic private tropical island seven miles west of Mustique and less than a mile due south of Bequia, Petit Nevis has a lovely beach a welcoming yacht anchorage and is a short boat ride from the interisland airport on Bequia. Poised for development, there are numerous government incentives to build your own boutique resort and family home. Previously used a whaling station, the history of Petit Nevis is steeped in mariner traditions. 360 degree views of your neighbouring islands including Bequia, Isle Quatre, Mustique, and Battowia & Balliceaux.

上市日期: 2016年10月29日

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_