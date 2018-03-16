Petit Nevis - Private Island

A classic private tropical island seven miles west of Mustique and less than a mile due south of Bequia, Petit Nevis has a lovely beach a welcoming yacht anchorage and is a short boat ride from the interisland airport on Bequia. Poised for development, there are numerous government incentives to build your own boutique resort and family home. Previously used a whaling station, the history of Petit Nevis is steeped in mariner traditions. 360 degree views of your neighbouring islands including Bequia, Isle Quatre, Mustique, and Battowia & Balliceaux.