高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥16,772,550
免费询盘

Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Mimosa House

约¥16,772,550
原货币价格 $7,155,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 0.75
    英亩

房产描述

The pride of the Belmont Walkway, beautiful Mimosa House is a traditional Caribbean home. Set back on the waterfront of Admiralty Bay on .5 acres, you'll be in the heart of Bequia life, close to restaurants and shops while enjoying a serene and private location. Each morning brings new yachts into view and each starlit night is preceded by an incredible sunset that can be enjoyed from almost every room and patio the home.Perhaps you're also looking for something special on the waterfront that you may rent? Mimosa Cottage is next door. It is comprised of a charming studio cottage and 2 spacious apartments that are being sold separately at $1.5M.

上市日期: 2016年8月27日

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_