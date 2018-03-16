The pride of the Belmont Walkway, beautiful Mimosa House is a traditional Caribbean home. Set back on the waterfront of Admiralty Bay on .5 acres, you'll be in the heart of Bequia life, close to restaurants and shops while enjoying a serene and private location. Each morning brings new yachts into view and each starlit night is preceded by an incredible sunset that can be enjoyed from almost every room and patio the home.Perhaps you're also looking for something special on the waterfront that you may rent? Mimosa Cottage is next door. It is comprised of a charming studio cottage and 2 spacious apartments that are being sold separately at $1.5M.