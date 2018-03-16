Positioned just below mountain reserves, the Marguery Heights Villas are perfectly situated, staging the spectacular panorama of the West coast. Comfortably settled on a unique 16 Acre site, they bear the promise of spacious living. Whilst offering intimacy and peace, the villas are literally minutes from Black River facilities which include – beaches, water sports, boutique shopping, golf and nature walks. At an altitude of a hundred metres, these eighteen luxury villas will offer a unique lifestyle and spectacular sunset views over the Black River bay and the ocean beyond.3 types of villas from 3 to 5 bedrooms from 631 to 1179 m2 on plots going up to 4091 m2. Prices from MUR 109,000,000.Foreign ownership, access to Mauritian residence permit and a favourable fiscal climate