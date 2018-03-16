Perfectly situated in the burgeoning community of the renowned 5-star Azuri coastal resort, this superbly maintained Villa enjoys a breathtaking view of the green landscape and the beautiful turquoise lagoon of Roches NoiresThis elegant 4 bedroom townhouse, comprising four spacious levels with a double volume reception area to maximise natural light, is an artful fusion of traditional and contemporary design. A voluminous open plan living area boasts gleaming wooden floors and two generous concertina glass doors fold back allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow to the patio and pool deck.On the top floor, an expansive master suite with floor to ceiling windows and a private balcony overlooks the crystal clear Roches Noires lagoon.Residents also have the rare privilege of access to mooring facilities on their doorstep as well as the convenience of a wide array of on-site facilities including a golf course, spa, restaurants and bars, shops and a kid’s club.Freehold Foreign ownership, access to Mauritian Residence permit & the island’s favourable fiscal climate.