高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Roches Noires, Mauritius - ¥6,874,126
免费询盘

Roches Noires, Mauritius

地址暂不公布

约¥6,874,126
原货币价格 ₨35,000,000
联排别墅
高尔夫 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 1603
    平方英尺 (283.0 )

房产描述

Perfectly situated in the burgeoning community of the renowned 5-star Azuri coastal resort, this superbly maintained Villa enjoys a breathtaking view of the green landscape and the beautiful turquoise lagoon of Roches NoiresThis elegant 4 bedroom townhouse, comprising four spacious levels with a double volume reception area to maximise natural light, is an artful fusion of traditional and contemporary design. A voluminous open plan living area boasts gleaming wooden floors and two generous concertina glass doors fold back allowing seamless indoor/outdoor flow to the patio and pool deck.On the top floor, an expansive master suite with floor to ceiling windows and a private balcony overlooks the crystal clear Roches Noires lagoon.Residents also have the rare privilege of access to mooring facilities on their doorstep as well as the convenience of a wide array of on-site facilities including a golf course, spa, restaurants and bars, shops and a kid’s club.Freehold Foreign ownership, access to Mauritian Residence permit & the island’s favourable fiscal climate.

上市日期: 2017年4月1日

联系方式

分部：
Mauritius Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nawsheen Herburrun
+230 5429 3746

联系方式

分部：
Mauritius Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Nawsheen Herburrun
+230 5429 3746

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_