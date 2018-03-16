King's Bay Estate In Tobago

Get ahead of the curve in the burgeoning Eastern Caribbean. King’s Bay Estate is an exclusive proposed development to be nestled within a 592 acre private estate in Tobago. Beneficial to you as an investor, the development comes with government planning approval for all aspects, saving you critical time, resources and investment dollars. The owners of the estate are selling the estate land as well as the government approved eco-friendly hotel and villa development plans. The estate includes many natural features including an exquisite great house, more than one-quarter mile of beachfront with one of the safest bays in the Caribbean, two waterfalls, many natural springs, acres of cocoa trees with two drying houses, and hundreds of acres of virgin forest with many varieties of trees and birds. Of the total area of 592 acres on the estate, 108 acres are proposed to be developed for buildings. A 103 room upscale boutique eco-resort would be placed on a 55 acre beachfront, and 76 single three-room villas would be located on a total of 50 acres.