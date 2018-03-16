高端地产新闻
在售 - Tobago, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥265,829,104
Tobago, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

King's Bay Estate In Tobago

约¥265,829,104
原货币价格 $113,400,000
其他
绿色生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 1
    卧室
  • 592.0
    英亩

房产描述

Get ahead of the curve in the burgeoning Eastern Caribbean. King’s Bay Estate is an exclusive proposed development to be nestled within a 592 acre private estate in Tobago. Beneficial to you as an investor, the development comes with government planning approval for all aspects, saving you critical time, resources and investment dollars. The owners of the estate are selling the estate land as well as the government approved eco-friendly hotel and villa development plans. The estate includes many natural features including an exquisite great house, more than one-quarter mile of beachfront with one of the safest bays in the Caribbean, two waterfalls, many natural springs, acres of cocoa trees with two drying houses, and hundreds of acres of virgin forest with many varieties of trees and birds. Of the total area of 592 acres on the estate, 108 acres are proposed to be developed for buildings. A 103 room upscale boutique eco-resort would be placed on a 55 acre beachfront, and 76 single three-room villas would be located on a total of 50 acres.

上市日期: 2018年1月10日

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

周边设施

周边设施
