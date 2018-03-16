高端地产新闻
在售 - St. Vincent, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥8,860,970
免费询盘

St. Vincent, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Elegant Retreat - Chateau De La Mer

约¥8,860,970
原货币价格 $3,780,000
独立家庭住宅

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

This regal 2 storey home in exclusiveRatho Mill is an immaculate move-in ready family home or corporateretreat. Beyond its beauty and incredible sunset views of the GrenadineIslands, you’ll be struck by the details, its thoughtful approach to luxuriousliving and its elegant use of every space. This home is appealing fromevery angle and designed for perfect indoor comfort and stylish outdoorentertaining. From the front of the home you’ll enjoy its wide electronicgates, grand columns and beautifully landscaped grounds that surround the home,while from the back, you’ll enjoy its staircase, balustrades and beautifulsunset terraces. The four ensuite bedrooms are roomy withair-conditioning, walk-in closets and private walk-out terraces. Themaster ensuite on the lower floor has a Jacuzzi tub and bidet. The secondmaster ensuite upstairs has a small kitchen and private balcony. A fullyequipped kitchen adjoins the breakfast area that leads into the formal diningroom. Other features include a study with its own walk-out, large laundryand linen, self-contained staff quarters and a spacious two car garage. There is ample room for a pool and additional terraces and cabanas. All windowsthroughout the property are double glazed and impact rated.

上市日期: 2017年10月30日

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

