Elegant Retreat - Chateau De La Mer

This regal 2 storey home in exclusiveRatho Mill is an immaculate move-in ready family home or corporateretreat. Beyond its beauty and incredible sunset views of the GrenadineIslands, you’ll be struck by the details, its thoughtful approach to luxuriousliving and its elegant use of every space. This home is appealing fromevery angle and designed for perfect indoor comfort and stylish outdoorentertaining. From the front of the home you’ll enjoy its wide electronicgates, grand columns and beautifully landscaped grounds that surround the home,while from the back, you’ll enjoy its staircase, balustrades and beautifulsunset terraces. The four ensuite bedrooms are roomy withair-conditioning, walk-in closets and private walk-out terraces. Themaster ensuite on the lower floor has a Jacuzzi tub and bidet. The secondmaster ensuite upstairs has a small kitchen and private balcony. A fullyequipped kitchen adjoins the breakfast area that leads into the formal diningroom. Other features include a study with its own walk-out, large laundryand linen, self-contained staff quarters and a spacious two car garage. There is ample room for a pool and additional terraces and cabanas. All windowsthroughout the property are double glazed and impact rated.