高端地产新闻
新建楼盘
ENGLISHESPAÑOL
在售 - Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥15,190,234
免费询盘

Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Modern Oceanfront At The Winchester

约¥15,190,234
原货币价格 $6,480,000
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式
滑雪 生活方式

详情

  • 3
    卧室
  • 4
    浴室 (4 全卫)
  • 2500
    平方英尺 (1.0 英亩)

房产描述

High above Crescent Bay, the newly constructed “Winchester” offers sublime panoramic views of land and sea. This modern house sits on a gently sloping 1-acre plot. With its inviting open concept and floor to ceiling windows and doors, you’ll enjoy its beautiful spaces and stunning views from every room in the house. Award winning London architects Kilburn Nightingale designed The Winchester with an elegant approach to island living. Cool ceramic tiles make it a joy to be barefoot. Streamlined Bosch appliances make it easy to maintain and wide open rooms make it easy to relax and entertain. Your panoramic views range from vistas across the ocean, to the east coast of Bequia’s Crescent Bay & Spring Bay. Enjoy the kaleidoscope of colors that evening brings to islands of Balliceaux & Battowia and Mustique.Ocean Ridge is the most well covenanted private estate on Bequia and offers unparalleled quality control. This ensures beautiful peaceful surrounds indefinitely with uninterrupted views and the highest quality standards. Your closest neighbours reside in Crescent Beach Villas, the rooftops of which can be seen nestled in the trees far below.The property is available fully furnished and equipped except for personal items and artwork. All you need is the key.

上市日期: 2016年10月14日

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

联系方式

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

周边设施

周边设施
查看这一地区的更多物业
联系销售团队
_