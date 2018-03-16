Modern Oceanfront At The Winchester

High above Crescent Bay, the newly constructed “Winchester” offers sublime panoramic views of land and sea. This modern house sits on a gently sloping 1-acre plot. With its inviting open concept and floor to ceiling windows and doors, you’ll enjoy its beautiful spaces and stunning views from every room in the house. Award winning London architects Kilburn Nightingale designed The Winchester with an elegant approach to island living. Cool ceramic tiles make it a joy to be barefoot. Streamlined Bosch appliances make it easy to maintain and wide open rooms make it easy to relax and entertain. Your panoramic views range from vistas across the ocean, to the east coast of Bequia’s Crescent Bay & Spring Bay. Enjoy the kaleidoscope of colors that evening brings to islands of Balliceaux & Battowia and Mustique.Ocean Ridge is the most well covenanted private estate on Bequia and offers unparalleled quality control. This ensures beautiful peaceful surrounds indefinitely with uninterrupted views and the highest quality standards. Your closest neighbours reside in Crescent Beach Villas, the rooftops of which can be seen nestled in the trees far below.The property is available fully furnished and equipped except for personal items and artwork. All you need is the key.