Isle À Quatre - Private Island

Isle à Quatre is one of the most beautiful islands in the Grenadine chain. Currently an uninhabited Marine reserve, this stunning private island is primed for development as it has it all - elevated hillsides for stunning views, pristine white and gold sand beaches, and expansive spaces in which to make an exceptional development. It is 376 acres and sits 5 miles west of Mustique and just 1.5 miles south of Bequia, both of which have island airports.Perhaps the most distinctive feature of Isle à Quatre is its levels and contours. At its highest point, the island rises to about 450 ft (The Look-Out) with a second high point of about 400 ft. Enjoy spectacular sunset and sunrise views from the ridge top down to the sea from the dramatic heights both sides.The purchase of Isle à Quatre comes complete with an approved development plan that will be transferred to the new owner. This plan for a low density modern and sustainable island will emulate what has been achieved on its illustrious island neighbour, Mustique and is yours to amend and tailor to your wishes. The plan includes fifty Luxury Villas, Marina and Sporting Facilities, a Boutique Hotel and a first class Restaurant. The Developer will benefit from the huge potential that Isle à Quatre holds and favourable government tax and residency provisions. This is a Freehold private island.