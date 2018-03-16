Campbell Beach - Exquisite Modern Design On The Beach

Spacious open living and masterful views are at the centre of modern design in a limited collection of 4 exclusive villas on Campbell Beach in Union Island. Set on a peninsula surrounded by white coral sand beach and calm turquoise waters, these eco-friendly Caribbean villas are south facing with views of Petit St. Vincent, Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada. Exquisite design features are common to all models with upwards of 4000 sq. ft. of living space and 800 sq. ft. of terraces. Choose from 4 impeccably designed models starting at $4.5M USD . All models can be personalized to your taste. Living rooms lead onto fully floating covered terraces with oversized infinity pools and beautifully landscaped gardens. Enjoy 180 degree views from the Master bedroom. Solar power, private dock, glass railings, irrigation system, electronic gates.The villa at the top of the peninsula and all but surrounded by the sea, will be the largest at approximately 6,000 square feet of living space and additional ocean frontage. Please inquire about pricing and availability.