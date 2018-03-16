高端地产新闻
在售 - Union Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥28,481,689
Union Island, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Campbell Beach - Exquisite Modern Design On The Beach

约¥28,481,689
原货币价格 $12,150,000
独立家庭住宅
绿色生活 生活方式
水景 生活方式

详情

  • 4
    卧室
  • 5
    浴室 (5 全卫)

房产描述

Spacious open living and masterful views are at the centre of modern design in a limited collection of 4 exclusive villas on Campbell Beach in Union Island. Set on a peninsula surrounded by white coral sand beach and calm turquoise waters, these eco-friendly Caribbean villas are south facing with views of Petit St. Vincent, Martinique, Carriacou and Grenada. Exquisite design features are common to all models with upwards of 4000 sq. ft. of living space and 800 sq. ft. of terraces. Choose from 4 impeccably designed models starting at $4.5M USD . All models can be personalized to your taste. Living rooms lead onto fully floating covered terraces with oversized infinity pools and beautifully landscaped gardens. Enjoy 180 degree views from the Master bedroom. Solar power, private dock, glass railings, irrigation system, electronic gates.The villa at the top of the peninsula and all but surrounded by the sea, will be the largest at approximately 6,000 square feet of living space and additional ocean frontage. Please inquire about pricing and availability.

上市日期: 2017年3月22日

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

