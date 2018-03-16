Love Shack, baby! This 3,200 square foot oceanfront paradise is anything but a shack. Built in 2004, using the finest quality materials and craftsmanship available, Love Shack sits high above one of the most stunning white sand beaches in the islands and provides all the comforts of a world-class getaway.As you enter the open plan great room of the home, the deep blues and turquoise of the Atlantic Ocean immediately grab your attention. Accented by large sliding doors, the living and dining area offer plenty of room for friends and family, and open directly onto the pool deck and shaded porches. Over 1,500 square feet of Ipe decking wraps around the main level, and includes a golf cart accessible ramp for getting up to the main level without the need for stairs.The well thought out kitchen, with plenty of counter space and ample seating, features Corian counters, walk-in pantry storage, and professional grade stainless steel appliances including an under-counter icemaker, beverage chiller, and wine cooler.The four large bedrooms are set at either end of the central great room, and feature 15 foot high vaulted ceilings, with 8 foot sliding doors that open to the ocean breezes, and generous en suite baths.On the lower level is a garage and workshop with room for three golf carts. It includes a 2,000 gallon per day desalination plant, large freshwater storage tanks, and an upright freezer for bulk storage.Amenities include a 60ft dock slip in the marina, two standby diesel generators with 250 gallon fuel tank, heated pool, and two golf carts.Scotland Cay is a private island less than 200 miles east of Florida. With a 3,200 foot paved airstrip and 5 common area parks, this lush and well maintained development is easily accessible by private or charter flights. This fly-in community offers that unique combination of privacy that one would expect from an island, but with the added conveniences of daily ferry service, freight delivery services, and available on-site maintenance services. Scheduled airline flights into Marsh Harbour from the US east coast are available through major carriers and regional airlines. There are 4 scheduled ferry trips (20 minute ride) from Marsh Harbour to Scotland Cay each day, plus freight service to the island 3 days a week. Many retailers offer delivery to Scotland, via ferry or barge to the island, making provisioning a breeze.