Villa Almaviva And Rum Corner

Serenity, peace and privacy are the mainstays of this spacious luxury ocean and beachfront property in exclusive Palm Island. It is surrounded by the sea on three sides with 270 degree ocean views, its own private beach and a small lagoon perfect for a family or guests with children. With a casual interior design and beautiful wide terraces all around, this 9 bedroom home is filled with both intimate spaces for being together as well as being all by yourself. All bedrooms have air conditioning, shower and built-in closets. The property is fully equipped with its own backup power generator, desalination facility and approximately 14,000 gallons of reserve water storage.The "Rum Corner" beach front cottage is the perfect hideaway for your guests with 3 spacious ensuite bedrooms, large living and dining area and covered patio.Villa Almaviva comes to you with everything you need to live island life to the fullest. This home comes fully furnished and includes a boat, car, staff quarters, workshop and beachfront land on the island Mayreau.Request details about the beachfront in Mayreau.