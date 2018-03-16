This 6,200 sq ft home is perched high atop the private island of Scotland Cay in the Abacos.Situated on a half acre corner lot overlooking the Sea of Abaco, the homes refined exterior is complemented by it's unique positioning among the beautiful native trees.Hand cut stone walls accent the property and provide planting beds for native flowers and bromeliads.The lower level of the home comprises 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, with its own kitchen, dining and living room.With a separate entrance and its own porch overlooking the gardens, it provides a spacious and comfortable guest suite for visiting friends or family. Also on the ground level is the garage with built in storage and workspace, plus room to store your golf cart.Walking up the attractive covered entry, you get a sense of the home's elevation and view of the Sea of Abaco.From the warm colors and sturdy feel of the Ipe decking under your feet, to the colonial railings that wrap around the wide verandas, you'll begin to notice the care and attention that went into every detail in this home's construction.The inviting great room features vaulted ceilings and elegant Brazilian Koi hardwood floors.As you walk in, the spacious dining room takes center stage with seating for eight and a discreet bar area with wine storage.Solid surface countertops, restaurant-quality stainless appliances, and a large walk in pantry complete the custom kitchen.Just off the kitchen is bay window breakfast nook with custom built seating and storage.The guest bedrooms are also on this level, with luxurious ensuite baths.As you enter the living room, the casual chic style becomes apparent, with a built in entertainment center, in a classic white finish, and nautical-themed fixtures.French doors open to the covered porch and the expansive pool deck, complete with trellised hot tub surround.On the upper level of the home, the master suite and kids bedroom are opposite each other, connected by a walkway overlooking the living and dining area,affording each a sense of privacy.The master suite is exquisite, featuring stately vaulted ceilings, wet bar with refrigerator, and private deck with a commanding view of the Sea of Abaco.Complete with a luxurious jetted tub, timeless travertine surfaces, and custom vanities with vessel sinks, the master bath is extraordinary.The kids bedroom features a number of innovative custom storage and seating designs, and also has its own bathroom.Any kid, or even those young at heart, will appreciate the tucked away loft overhead, and the built in multimedia center for gaming, watching tv, or doing homework.Priced well below replacement cost, this secure island home offers deeded dockage in the protected marina, the convenience of a fly-in community, and the stunning natural beauty of one of the prettiest islands in the Bahamas.