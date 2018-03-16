Magnificent sea views surround you at Look Yonder Cottages. Nestled together on a quiet peninsula, its three well-appointed cottages give you and your guests beautiful gathering places as well the privacy to enjoy individual living quarters. Each cottage is self-contained with two ensuite bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen, living and dining and covered patio overlooking the sea. Snorkel and fish at the foot of your home. Moor your boat steps away.This home is your fully furnished.