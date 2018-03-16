高端地产新闻
在售 - Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines - ¥37,975,586
Bequia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Look Yonder

约¥37,975,586
原货币价格 $16,200,000
  • 6
    卧室
  • 6
    浴室 (6 全卫)

Magnificent sea views surround you at Look Yonder Cottages. Nestled together on a quiet peninsula, its three well-appointed cottages give you and your guests beautiful gathering places as well the privacy to enjoy individual living quarters. Each cottage is self-contained with two ensuite bedrooms, fully equipped kitchen, living and dining and covered patio overlooking the sea. Snorkel and fish at the foot of your home. Moor your boat steps away.This home is your fully furnished.

上市日期: 2016年10月23日

分部：
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sotheby's International Realty
代理经纪:
Michelle Bess Bellegarde
7844977185

