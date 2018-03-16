Located at the exclusive northern end of Man-O-War Cay, The Reach is a 5-acre sea-to-sea enclave that stretches from the vibrant waters of the Sea of Abaco, across the island to the deep blue Atlantic Ocean.Perched on what is considered to be the highest point on Man-O-War Cay, the octagonal main house and pod style bedrooms comprise approximately 2,000 square feet of living space. Built for a retired textile magnate, and crafted entirely of redwood and cedar, the residence was constructed in the early 1960’s by the island’s boat-builders. The main house serves as the living area and kitchen, with large windows and sliding doors offering panoramic views. Each of the bedrooms are in separate structures nestled into the hillside on either side of the main house. The bedroom suites are clean and bright with simple cottage-style finishes and wraparound windows, offering views through the towering coconut palms to the Sea of AbacoPathways lined with hand-cut native limestone meander through the property and lead to hidden vantage points, pristine snorkeling spots and unspoiled beaches.Offering over 300 feet of water frontage on the Sea of Abaco, there is plenty of room to build a dock and an expansive building envelope for additional residences.The colonial settlement with shops, restaurants and services is just a 10 minute golf cart ride away. The quiet nature of Man-O-War Cay is a delightful reprieve from the bustle of some of the other islands of the Bahamas. The pastel colored homes and white picket fences make visitors feel like they are visiting a New England fishing village, and residents are very proud of their heritage and the natural beauty that surrounds them.