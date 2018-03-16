Aunt Pat's Creek Acreage White Sound

Boasting 12.84 acres stretching sea-to-sea and a generous elevation, ‘Aunt Pat’s Creek’ is a developer's dream. A one of a kind development opportunity in the sought after location of Elbow Cay, there are quite simply no other spaces quite like it.As well as being directly accessible by land, the property is easily accessible by water, with over 660 feet set within the protected White Sound and over 650 feet on the Sea of Abaco. Positioned within comfortable walking distance of a marina, multiple restaurants, gift shops, and local surf breaks, developers would struggle to find a more appropriate and convenient setting. Positioned to enjoy both Sunrise and Sunset, this location is an ideal site for a new subdivision or alternative development in a particularly appealing area of southern Elbow Cay.